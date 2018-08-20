 Why has it been so hot and humid lately?
August 20, 2018 | 86° | Check Traffic

Top News| Weather

Why has it been so hot and humid lately?

By Star-Advertiser staff
August 20, 2018
Updated August 20, 2018 5:24pm
  • Video by Kristen Consillio
ADVERTISING

Hawaii has been enduring unusually hot and humid weather lately.

Vanessa Almanza, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Honolulu, said today’s humidity was caused by a surface trough to the northwest of the islands drawing moisture over the state from the south.

This weekend’s humidity, however, was caused by a different system. Almanza said that was from the remnants of Tropical Storm Kristy in the Eastern Pacific sending moisture over the islands via the trade winds.

In this video, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration meteorologist Leigh Anne Eaton explains how Hurricane Lane could cause moisture to increase around the islands.

PREVIOUS STORY
Public meeting for 3 proposed downtown bikeways set for next Wednesday
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING