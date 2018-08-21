 Drake visits patient, 11, who invited him to her birthday
Associated Press
August 21, 2018
    This Aug, 20 photo provided by the rapper Drake shows him posing with Sofia Sanchez, at Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago. Drake surprised her after she recorded a video of herself dancing to the rapper’s “In My Feelings” and invited him to her birthday party. Sanchez is awaiting a heart transplant.

CHICAGO >> A suburban Chicago girl awaiting a heart transplant has danced her way into a meeting with Drake.

The Canadian rapper visited 11-year-old Sofia Sanchez on Monday at the Lurie Children’s Hospital during his tour’s stop in Chicago. He shared photos on Instagram, saying they had talked about Justin Bieber and basketball.

Drake visited Sanchez after seeing the Downers Grove girl’s video version of his song, “In My Feelings,” which inspired a viral dance craze.

In her video, Sanchez dances in a hospital hallway while tethered to her IV pump, and she says she loves Drake’s music and asks if he can come cheer her up for her birthday. She turned 11 on Saturday.

