Johnny Mathis to perform Christmas shows at Blaisdell

Hawaii’s holiday season will get a little extra dose of magic this year, with one of the true voices of Christmas scheduling two concerts for the Blaisdell Concert Hall.

Johnny Mathis, whose landmark holiday album “Merry Christmas” was released 60 years ago, will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 21 and 22, his first shows in the islands in more than 20 years. Backed by a 35-piece orchestra, Mathis will sing a mix of Christmas standards and his own greatest hits. Mathis has two No. 1 songs to his name — “Chances Are” and “Too Much, Too Little, Too Late” — as well as hits such as “Misty” and “The Twelfth of Never.”

Tickets will range in price from $49.50 to $199.50 plus service fees. They will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, but Hawaii residents will have access an hour earlier with the presale code ALOHA. The presale will be online only at ticketmaster.com and will have an eight-ticket limit. After the presale, tickets will also be available at the Blaisdell box office or by calling (800) 745-3000.