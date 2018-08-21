Jury finds Paul Manafort guilty on 8 charges

SHARE















UPDATE: 10:43 a.m.

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort has been found guilty of eight financial crime charges in the first trial victory for special counsel Robert Mueller’s team.

A judge declared a mistrial on 10 other counts after jurors failed to reach a unanimous verdict.

The jury deliberated for four days before announcing the verdict at the federal courthouse in Alexandria, Virginia.

Prosecutors spent more than two weeks presenting their case as they sought to prove Manafort concealed millions of dollars in offshore accounts from the IRS.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

ALEXANDRIA, Va. >> The jury in the financial fraud trial of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort suggested to the judge today that it was stuck on at least one count in the case.

Jurors asked U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III on their fourth day of deliberations how they should fill out the verdict form if they were unable to reach consensus on a single count, though they did not suggest what charge was at issue. The jury of six men and six women also said it would need a new verdict form.

The jury in Alexandria is weighing 18 counts against Manafort, who is accused of hiding millions of dollars in foreign income from Ukraine and lying on loan applications to maintain a lavish lifestyle.

Manafort’s attorneys called no witnesses in his defense, arguing that the prosecution failed to meet their burden of proof.

The question was the first word from the jury since last Thursday, when they asked for clarity in several areas, including for a definition of the legal concept of reasonable doubt.

In response to today’s question, the judge read a formal instruction that encouraged the jurors to continue deliberating and to reach a unanimous consensus.

He said that he was not yet prepared to ask the jury where they stood on the indictment, but that if they cannot reach an agreement on a single count after continued deliberation, he will have to decide whether to accept a partial verdict.

The trial is the first courtroom test of special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe, though the case doesn’t involve allegations of Russian election interference.

Manafort appeared jovial earlier in the day, joking and laughing with his attorneys, though his gaze turned somber as the jury’s note was read aloud.