There is no tsunami threat to the Hawaiian isles following a 6.7-magnitude earthquake in Vanuatu, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center this afternoon.

The earthquake struck at about 12:30 p.m. Hawaii time, according to the center. Based on all available data, the center said in a statement that a destructive, Pacific-wide tsunami is not expected, and there is no tsunami threat to Hawaii.