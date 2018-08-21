 New Kakaako condo tops off at 43 stories
August 21, 2018 | 80° | Check Traffic

New Kakaako condo tops off at 43 stories

By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
Posted on August 21, 2018 12:05 am 
Construction of the Ke Kilohana condominium tower in Kakaako has reached its high point, 43 stories, or roughly 400 feet above ground. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –