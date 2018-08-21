 Police body cams merit close watch
August 21, 2018 | 80° | Check Traffic

Police body cams merit close watch

Posted on August 21, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  August 20, 2018 at 6:26 pm
The national concern over police accountability and excessive force spawned the trend of what police call “body-worn cameras,” or body cams. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –