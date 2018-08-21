 Madonna says she didn’t intend to do tribute to Aretha Franklin
Associated Press
August 21, 2018
Updated August 21, 2018 8:05am

    Madonna presented a tribute to Aretha Franklin at the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall, Monday, in New York.

NEW YORK >> Madonna says she wasn’t asked and didn’t intend to do a tribute to Aretha Franklin at the MTV Video Music Awards.

The pop star was scorched online for telling a lengthy story about Franklin on Monday’s show that had more to do with herself than the Queen of Soul, who died last week.

But in an Instagram post today, Madonna said she was asked to present the video of the year award and share any anecdotes she had in her career that were connected to Franklin. Madonna story was about singing a song popularized by Franklin during an audition but included much more about her own career.

She wrote that she could never do Franklin justice with a tribute amid the noise and tinsel of an award show.

