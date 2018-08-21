Eggs ‘n Things adds dinner menu, new items

Eggs ‘n Things just opened its Ko Olina location in June, but is already changing things up. A dinner menu launched Monday, along with several new breakfast items.

A preview of the new menu was held Saturday, the 10th anniversary of the day Yuka Nawano took over the original Eggs ‘n Things in Waikiki. Founders Jan and Jerry Fukunaga opened the Ena Road landmark in 1974.

Dinner items include garlic shrimp ($14), chicken cutlet ($13), ahi salad (market price) and several burgers ($13-$14).

The restaurant is in the Ko Olina Center and Station, 92-1047 Olani St., in the former Yuzu Sushi location. Hours are 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 10 p.m. daily. Call 312-3447.

It is the fourth Oahu location for Eggs ‘n Things. The chain also has a restaurant on Guam, plus franchise operations in Japan, Singapore and Taiwan.

‘CRAZY RICH’ CONCESSIONS

The mega-hit movie “Crazy Rich Asians” has inspired a line of Asian-style concessions, offered for a limited time at select Consolidated Theatres locations.

>> At Ward 16 and ‘Olino in Kapolei: Bana­­na lumpia with ice cream, and bahn-mi inspired pizza with chicken.

>> At ‘Olino only: Pork sisig fries topped with a sunny-side egg and the Singapore Sparkle cocktail with tequila and sparkling wine.

The ‘Olino theater is in the Ka Makana Alii mall.v

DO GOOD WHILE DINING OUT

Community groups will benefit from these special events:

>> Eating House 1849: Chef Roy Yamaguchi continues his tour of the islands celebrating the 30th anniversary of the opening of the first Roy’s. “Fire and Rice” takes place from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the International Market Place Eating House location.

A portion of the proceeds will go to Bishop Museum and the Japanese Cultural Center of Hawaii in celebration of the 150th anniversary of Japanese immigration to Hawaii.

Cost is $108, covering a selection of Japanese dishes and cocktails. Go to royyamaguchi.com.

>> Top of Waikiki and Sky Waikiki: Donate new, unused school supplies in the month of September and receive a free appetizer at Top of Waikiki or a beach towel at Sky.

The supplies will go to Helping Hands Hawaii, for distribution to needy children. For details go to skywaikiki.com.

Both venues are in the Waikiki Business Plaza, 2270 Kalakaua Ave.

>> Dessert Before Dinner: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Hawai‘i Island’s second- annual benefit takes place from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Hilo Hawaiian Hotel.

Tickets are $60, covering an all-you-can-eat buffet of desserts, pupu and drinks. Live music and a silent auction are included.

Go to bbbshawaii.org (click on “events”), email events@bbbshawaii.org or call 808-695-4566.

RECOGNITION FOR REDS

Celebrate National Red Wine Day Tuesday at Vintage 1901 at the Moana Surfrider in Waikiki.

From 5 to 8 p.m. the bar is offering a $20 wine flight of three Italian wines by Michele Chiarlo.

A selection of wine-friendly appetizers will be served for $10 to $18.

Reservations: Call 921-4600.

Quickbites is a weekly listing of dining events. Email items to crave@staradvertiser.com.