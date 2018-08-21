Facebook Live: Gov. David Ige gives an update on Hurricane Lane

Gov. David Ige shares an update on Facebook Live for residents and visitors on how to prepare for Hurricane Lane. Ige is joined by Mayor Kirk Caldwell and Hawaii Emergency Management Agency administrator Tom Travis.

