 Tow crew must unhook car if driver shows up in time
August 21, 2018 | 80° | Check Traffic

Tow crew must unhook car if driver shows up in time

By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
Posted on August 21, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  August 20, 2018 at 10:26 pm
Question: Auwe! There is hardly any street parking left, and they tow you at the drop of a hat! I begged the guy to let me move my car, and they took it anyway! Is that legal? Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –