 Waianae man arrested after dog is fatally shot
August 21, 2018 | 80° | Check Traffic

Waianae man arrested after dog is fatally shot

Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on August 21, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  August 20, 2018 at 10:25 pm
Honolulu police and the Hawaiian Humane Society are investigating an animal cruelty case involving a 47-year-old man in connection with the shooting death of a dog in Waianae. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –