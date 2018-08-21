 32 senior apartments slated for vacant Detroit school
Associated Press
August 21, 2018
Updated August 21, 2018 12:05am
DETROIT >> Developers are looking to renovate a vacant Detroit school into 32 affordable apartments for senior citizens.

The $6 million St. Matthew Cooperative project also will include parks and trails on the Holcomb Elementary School property.

Developers will work with the community on a final design for the renovation. Construction could start next summer with the building opening in 2020.

Holcomb Elementary is in the Old Redford neighborhood in northwest Detroit. The building has been empty for nearly 10 years.

It’s the first of 77 vacant Detroit school buildings put back in use since the city acquired them from the school district three years ago.

