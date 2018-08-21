Lei of Parks connects park paths for a day

For one day, on Sept. 1, three parks — Ala Moana, Kewalo Basin and Kakaako Waterfront — will be linked with bike and walking paths during the Lei of Parks Family Day.

It’s a day to be healthy and to enjoy outdoor activities in the parks that make Oahu an age-friendly and livable community.

Linking the parks, even if it’s just for one day, is a way to showcase what could be Oahu’s recreational future. For years, planners have proposed a path to connect all the parks from Diamond Head to Nanakuli — creating a seamless Lei of Parks from east to west Oahu.

Creating a Lei of Parks would create an alternative transportation and recreation option for pedestrians, bicyclists and even roller skaters and skateboarders so they can go from place to place along the shoreline — mostly away from vehicle traffic — from one end of the island to the other.

FOR YOUR INFO ** Lei of Parks Family Day: facebook.com/leiofparks ** Biki Social Rides: gobiki.org/biki-leaks/aarp-social-rides ** Biki Social Rides registration: visit aarp.cvent.com/bikiride9-1 or call 1-877-926-8300

The Trust for Public Lands is organizing the Lei of Parks Family Day with support from AARP’s Community Challenge Grant and our Livable Communities program.

There will be nine “passport stations” with activities at each station on the Lei of Parks Family Day. (See the path at 808ne.ws/parks2018.) Stop by the AARP station at Kakaako Waterfront Park Pavilion to walk with a doctor or help determine how bike-friendly the paths around the parks are. Take a walking tour of historic sites at the Historic Hawaii Foundation station in Ala Moana Beach Park near McCoy Pavilion. Do yoga at Magic Island. Take a Hawaii Bicycling League Aloha Fun bicycle ride departing from Kewalo Basin or participate in other activities throughout the three parks.

AARP and Bikeshare Hawaii are also kicking off our Biki Social Rides Sept. 1. If you’re 50 or older and want to make new friends and learn to use the Biki bikeshare system, join us at 9 and 10 a.m. at the Biki station at the Atkinson Boulevard entrance to Ala Moana Park. The two-hour social ride includes an orientation on how to use the Biki bike share service, a safety briefing and helmet fitting, lunch and a bicycle ride. You’ll also get five free hours of Biki bike use.

The social rides are free, but are limited to 10 people per session; sign up in advance. Bicycle helmets will be provided if you don’t have your own. Note that you need a helmet when making a reservation. There will be more Biki Social Rides through early November. The rides are also supported by an AARP Community Challenge Grant and are designed to get older residents interested in bicycling and in using the Biki bike-share service.

“A lot of people think biking isn’t for older folks. But through bike share, we can let older people know it is for them,” said Justine Espiritu, grants and program manager for Bikeshare Hawaii. “It’s an easy way to get exercise and fun to do.”

The route to bike or walk through all three parks is only about 3 miles long. “It’s really not that far,” said Lea Hong, state director of The Trust for Public Land. “We’re trying to encourage healthy activities that are age friendly. We want to get people moving so they can experience the different parks.”