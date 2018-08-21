Hurricane Lane forces teams to pull out of University of Hawaii soccer tourney

The University of Hawaii’s Rainbow Wahine Soccer Invitational was canceled today because the two visiting teams set to play on Wednesday and Friday, Montana and Arizona State, will not travel due to Hurricane Lane, UH said this morning.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

The University of Hawaii’s Rainbow Wahine Soccer Invitational was canceled today because the two visiting teams set to play on Wednesday and Friday, Montana and Arizona State, will not travel due to Hurricane Lane, UH said this morning.

UH was set to play Montana in a televised game on Wednesday night at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium and follow up against Arizona State on Friday.

The games will not be rescheduled for the Rainbow Wahine (1-1), who resume play at Saint Mary’s on Aug. 30.

The Rainbow Wahine volleyball team’s Hawaiian Airlines Classic is still scheduled to start on Friday.

“As of Tuesday morning, this week’s Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine Classic women’s volleyball tournament will remain as scheduled. The three-day event is expected to run Friday through Sunday at the Stan Sheriff Center featuring UH, Gonzaga, Kansas State, and UCLA,” UH said in a noon statement.