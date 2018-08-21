Hurricane Lane postpones public school sporting events

In a letter to parents released this afternoon , superintendent Christina Kishimoto said that all inter-scholastic events from Wednesday through Sunday have been postponed for the rest of the week due to Hurricane Lane.

This includes eight varsity football games on Oahu on Friday and six on Saturday.

“Effective Wednesday, August 22, all after-school activities and programs including inter-scholastic athletic events are canceled for the rest of this week and will resume on Monday, August 27. All school-related inter-island travel this week will be canceled as well,” said the letter.

Many teams were scheduled to have a bye on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1, meaning games could possibly be played then. A few teams have games scheduled on the mainland. Only ‘Iolani, Kaimuki and McKinley had games scheduled on Oahu that weekend.

“We’re going to do our best,” OIA executive director Ray Fujino said this afternoon. “We have a bye next week, but a lot of teams are traveling. We’ll try to make up what we can. It’s one of those years.”

Damien, Mililani, Campbell and Kapolei all have games scheduled for Aug. 31 on the mainland. ‘Iolani hosts Clackamas (Ore.) at 3:15 p.m. on Aug. 31 and the only OIA game of the weekend is Kaimuki playing McKinley.

Here’s the games that were scheduled for this weekend

Friday

>> Kapolei at Kahuku, 7:30 p.m.

>> Punahou at Farrington, 6 p.m.

>> ‘Iolani at Moanalua, 7:30 p.m.

>> Castle at Waipahu, 7:30 p.m.

>> Damien at Aiea, 7:30 p.m.

>> St. Francis at Kaiser, 6 p.m.

>> Leilehua at Nanakuli, 7:30 p.m.

>> Kailua at Radford, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

>> Saint Louis at Mililani, 6:30 p.m.

>> Campbell at Waianae, 6:30 p.m.

>> Waialua vs. Kalaheo, at Kailua High field, 5 p.m.

>> Pearl City vs. McKinley, at Ticky Vasconcellos Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

>> Kaimuki vs. Pac-Five, at Skippa Diaz Stadium, 6 p.m.

>> Roosevelt vs. Kalani, at Kaiser Stadium, 6:30 p.m.