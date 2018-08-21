All Maui County, Big Island public schools to close Wednesday due to hurricane

All public schools on Maui, Hawaii island, Molokai and Lanai will be closed Wednesday due to the approach of Hurricane Lane, the Department of Education announced this afternoon.

The closure, which includes charter schools, will be in effect until further notice.

Earlier today, Schools Superintendent Christina Kishimoto announced in a letter that all after-school activities and athletics statewide for public schools would be cancelled for the rest of the week. This includes eight varsity football games on Oahu on Friday and six on Saturday.

More information will be posted at hawaiipublicschools.org.

Hurricane Lane letter from DOE by Honolulu Star-Advertiser on Scribd