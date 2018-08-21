 All Maui County, Big Island public schools to close Wednesday due to hurricane
August 21, 2018 | 87° | Check Traffic

Top News| Weather

All Maui County, Big Island public schools to close Wednesday due to hurricane

By Star-Advertiser staff
August 21, 2018
Updated August 21, 2018 4:31pm

  • STAR-ADVERTISER FILE

    Hawaii schools superintendent Christina Kishimoto

ADVERTISING

All public schools on Maui, Hawaii island, Molokai and Lanai will be closed Wednesday due to the approach of Hurricane Lane, the Department of Education announced this afternoon.

The closure, which includes charter schools, will be in effect until further notice.

Earlier today, Schools Superintendent Christina Kishimoto announced in a letter that all after-school activities and athletics statewide for public schools would be cancelled for the rest of the week. This includes eight varsity football games on Oahu on Friday and six on Saturday.

More information will be posted at hawaiipublicschools.org.

Hurricane Lane letter from DOE by Honolulu Star-Advertiser on Scribd

PREVIOUS STORY
Hawaii-based Army soldier to plead guilty in terrorism case
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING