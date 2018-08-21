Weather service details potential life-threatening impacts from Lane, and how to prepare

With Category 4 Hurricane Lane bearing down on the state, the National Weather Service has issued the following advisory of potential impacts and precautionary actions for Hawaii residents and visitors:

SHARE















ADVERTISING

With Category 4 Hurricane Lane bearing down on the state, the National Weather Service has issued the following advisory of potential impacts and precautionary actions for Hawaii residents and visitors:

WIND:

Prepare for life-threatening wind having possible extensive impacts across Oahu, Maui, Molokai, Lanai and the Big Island. Potential impacts in this area include:

>> Considerable roof damage to sturdy buildings, with some having window, door, and garage door failures leading to structural damage. Mobile homes severely damaged, with some destroyed.

>> Damage accentuated by airborne projectiles. Locations may be uninhabitable for weeks.

>> Many large trees snapped or uprooted along with fences and roadway signs blown over.

>> Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. Several bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable.

>> Large areas with power and communications outages.

>> Also, prepare for dangerous wind having possible significant impacts on Kauai and Niihau.

FLOODING RAIN:

Prepare for life-threatening rainfall flooding having possible devastating impacts across the main Hawaiian islands. Potential impacts

include:

>> Extreme rainfall flooding may prompt numerous evacuations and rescues.

>> Rivers and tributaries may overwhelmingly overflow their banks in many places with deep moving water. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches may become raging rivers. In mountain areas, deadly runoff may rage down valleys while increasing susceptibility to rockslides and mudslides. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed.

>> Flood waters can enter numerous structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Numerous places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of raging water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become very dangerous. Numerous road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out.

TORNADOES:

Prepare for a tornado event having possible limited impacts on Oahu, Maui, Molokai, Lanai, and Kahoolawe. Potential impacts include:

>> The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events.

>> A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions.

>> Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS:

>> Listen to local officials for recommended preparedness actions, including possible evacuation. If ordered to evacuate, do so immediately.

>> Now is the time to check your emergency plan and emergency supplies kit and take necessary actions to protect your family and secure your home or business.

>> When making safety and preparedness decisions, do not focus on the exact forecast track since hazards such as flooding rain, damaging wind gusts, and tornadoes extend well away from the center of the storm.

>> If in a place that is vulnerable to high wind, such as near large trees, a manufactured home, upper floors of a high-rise building, or on a boat, plan to move to safe shelter.

>> If you live in a place particularly vulnerable to flooding, such as near the ocean or a large inland lake, in a low-lying or poor drainage area, in a valley, or near an already swollen river, plan to move to safe shelter on higher ground.

>> Always heed the advice of local officials and comply with orders that are issued. Do not needlessly jeopardize your life or the lives of others.

>> When securing your property, outside preparations should be concluded as soon as possible before conditions deteriorate. The onset of strong gusty winds or flooding can cause certain preparedness activities to become unsafe.

>> Be sure to let friends and family members know of your intentions for weathering the storm and your whereabouts. Have someone located away from the threatened area serve as your point of contact. Share vital contact information with others. Keep cell phones handy and charged. Check on those who may not be fully aware of the situation or who are unable to make personal preparations.

>> If you are a visitor, know the name of the island on which you are located and where it is relative to current watches and warnings. If staying at a hotel, ask the management staff about their onsite disaster plan. Listen for evacuation orders, especially pertaining to area visitors.

>> Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather Radio and local news outlets for official storm information. Listen for possible changes to the forecast.

>> There is a threat from tornadoes with this storm. Have multiple ways to receive Tornado Warnings. Be ready to shelter quickly.

———

>> For National Weather Service updates, warnings and advisories, go to: www.prh.noaa.gov/hnl.

>> For information on appropriate preparations: ready.gov .

>> For information on creating an emergency plan: getagameplan.org

>> For additional disaster preparedness information: redcross.org .