Actor feared speaking out about alleged Asia Aregento assault

LOS ANGELES >> A young actor who alleged in legal documents that actress Asia Argento sexually assaulted him when he was 17 says his trauma resurfaced when Argento came out as a victim of sexual assault herself.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

LOS ANGELES >> A young actor who alleged in legal documents that actress Asia Argento sexually assaulted him when he was 17 says his trauma resurfaced when Argento came out as a victim of sexual assault herself.

The statement released today through an attorney by Jimmy Bennett, now 22, is his first public comment since a Sunday New York Times story saying Argento reached a legal settlement with him last year over an alleged sexual assault in a California hotel room.

Bennett says he initially chose to deal with the situation privately and until now has been “ashamed and afraid” to speak publicly.

His comments come a day after Argento denied having a sexual relationship with him.

The 42-year-old Argento has been a key figure in the #MeToo movement since alleging last year that Harvey Weinstein raped her when she was 21.