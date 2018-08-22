 Facebook Live: NOAA meteorologists answer questions about Hurricane Lane
August 22, 2018 | 88° | Check Traffic

Top News

Facebook Live: NOAA meteorologists answer questions about Hurricane Lane

By Star-Advertiser staff
August 22, 2018
Updated August 22, 2018 12:18pm

  • FACEBOOK

    Yunji de Nies and Ryan Kalei Tsuji are taking reader questions about Hurricane Lane for a Facebook Live session at the Central Pacific Hurricane Center.

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Yunji de Nies and Ryan Kalei Tsuji were live on Facebook at the Central Pacific Hurricane Center. Watch to see if your question was answered.

PREVIOUS STORY
Actor feared speaking out about alleged Asia Aregento assault
NEXT STORY
Hawaii Waterman Hall of Fame induction postponed
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING