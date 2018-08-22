Ige sends disaster declaration to Trump, says state closing commercial ports

Gov. David Ige announced today that he signed and sent a formal disaster declaration to President Donald Trump in anticipation of possible widespread damage from Hurricane Lane.

Ige said the declaration will allow the state to accelerate the mobilization of federal Department of Defense assets in response the powerful hurricane heading toward the islands.

Ige also said he was putting all nonessential state employees on Oahu and Kauai on leave starting Thursday. They join their colleagues on Maui and Hawaii counties, who were given leave starting today.

Ige said the state was in the process of closing the state’s commercial harbors in anticipation of the storm.

In addition, he announced that several highways prone to flooding would be closed, including the Kailua-bound lanes of the Pali Highway starting at 8 p.m. Thursday.