A 51-year-old man is in critical condition after he was found early this morning in a burning vehicle on the onramp to the H-3 freeway west from Mokapu Boulevard in Kailua.

Paramedics from Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene at 12:41 a.m. and rendered aid to the man, who was unresponsive. Police are still investigating the case. The man was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.