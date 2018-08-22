Pearl Harbor ships and subs head to sea ahead of Lane

ADVERTISING
Navy ships and submarines based in Hawaii not undergoing maintenance have begun to depart Pearl Harbor as Hurricane Lane bears down on the state, Rear Adm. Brian Fort, commander of Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific, announced this morning.
Ships that sortie will be positioned to help respond after the storm, if needed, the Navy said.
“Based on the current track of the storm, we made the decision to begin to sortie the Pearl Harbor-based ships,” Fort said in a release. “This allows the ships enough time to transit safely out of the path of the storm.”
Units will remain at sea until the threat from the storm subsides. Hawaii-based Navy aircraft will be secured in hangars or flown to other airfields to avoid the effects of the hurricane.
The Navy said it sometimes orders a sortie during potentially extreme weather conditions to reduce the risk of significant damage to ships and piers during high winds and seas.
Some ships will not get underway due to repairs being made, and crews are taking extra precautions to avoid potential damage, the Navy said.
Depending on the severity of the storm, commanding officers can decide to add additional mooring and storm lines, as well as drop the anchor and disconnect shore power cables.
“Personnel in Navy Region Hawaii, including on Oahu and Kauai, should follow hurricane awareness and preparedness guidelines established by city/county and state government,” the Navy said.