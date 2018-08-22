 Pearl Harbor ships and subs head to sea ahead of Lane
August 22, 2018 | 80° | Check Traffic

Top News

Pearl Harbor ships and subs head to sea ahead of Lane

By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
August 22, 2018
Updated August 22, 2018 9:25am

  • STAR-ADVERTISER FILE

    The guided-missile destroyer USS O’Kane (DDG 77) commanded by Cmdr. Michael Ray, departed Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam for a deployment to the Western Pacific. Navy ships and submarines based in Hawaii not undergoing maintenance have begun to depart Pearl Harbor as Hurricane Lane bears down on the state, Rear Adm. Brian Fort, commander of Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific, announced this morning.

ADVERTISING

Navy ships and submarines based in Hawaii not undergoing maintenance have begun to depart Pearl Harbor as Hurricane Lane bears down on the state, Rear Adm. Brian Fort, commander of Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific, announced this morning.

Ships that sortie will be positioned to help respond after the storm, if needed, the Navy said.

“Based on the current track of the storm, we made the decision to begin to sortie the Pearl Harbor-based ships,” Fort said in a release. “This allows the ships enough time to transit safely out of the path of the storm.”

Units will remain at sea until the threat from the storm subsides. Hawaii-based Navy aircraft will be secured in hangars or flown to other airfields to avoid the effects of the hurricane.

The Navy said it sometimes orders a sortie during potentially extreme weather conditions to reduce the risk of significant damage to ships and piers during high winds and seas.

Some ships will not get underway due to repairs being made, and crews are taking extra precautions to avoid potential damage, the Navy said.

Depending on the severity of the storm, commanding officers can decide to add additional mooring and storm lines, as well as drop the anchor and disconnect shore power cables.

“Personnel in Navy Region Hawaii, including on Oahu and Kauai, should follow hurricane awareness and preparedness guidelines established by city/county and state government,” the Navy said.

PREVIOUS STORY
UCLA, Gonzaga bow out of Oahu volleyball tournament ahead of Lane
NEXT STORY
Hawaii County ready if mass evacuation is required
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING