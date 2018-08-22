Here’s a list of Hurricane Lane emergency shelters

The following are shelters that have opened or are scheduled to open in preparation for Hurricane Lane:

SHARE



















ADVERTISING

The following are shelters that have opened or are scheduled to open in preparation for Hurricane Lane:

BIG ISLAND

Hawaii County has opened five emergency shelters on the north and west side of the island. As of 7:15 p.m., there were no mandatory evacuations, the county said.

The shelters are:

>> Hookena Elementary School — 86-4355 Mamalahoa Highway, Captain Cook

>> Kamehameha Park Hisaoka Gym — 54-382 Kamehameha Park Road, Kapaau

>> Kealakehe High School — 74-5000 Puohulihuli Street, Kailua-Kona

>> Waikoloa Elementary & Middle School — 68-1730 Ho’oko Street, Waikoloa

>> Konawaena High School Gym — 81-1043 Konawaena School Road, Kealakekua

The Kealakehe and Waikoloa shelters accept pets.

KAUAI

The American Red Cross opened shelters tonight at Kilauea Gym, Kilauea Elementary School, and Church of the Pacific in Princeville, Kauai County said.

Evacuees going to a shelter should bring their own food, water, medicine, bedding, and other needed items, the county said.

A map showing open shelters on Kauai can be found here.

OAHU

Twenty shelters are being set up throughout Oahu with the help of the American Red Cross Hawaii chapter. The shelters are to be used as a last resort for people seeking protection from high winds and flying debris, said Mayor Kirk Caldwell. If safe to do so, people should shelter in their homes, or stay with family and friends, he said.

All 20 evacuation shelters on Oahu accept pets. The shelters will open at 10 a.m. Thursday. They are:

>> Aiea High – 98-1276 Ulune St

>> Leilehua High – 1515 California Ave

>> Radford High – 4361 Salt Lake Blvd

>> Waialua High and Intermediate – 67-160 Farrington Hwy

>> Dole Middle – 1803 Kamehameha IV Rd

>> Farrington High – 1564 North King St

>> Kaimuki Middle – 631 18th Ave

>> Kaiser High – 511 Lunalilo Home Rd

>> Kalani High – 4680 Kalanianaole Hwy

>> McKinley High – 1039 S. King St

>> Stevenson Middle – 1202 Prospect St

>> Campbell High – 91-980 North Rd

>> Kapolei High – 91-5007 Kapolei Pkwy

>> Leihoku Elementary – 86-285 Leihoku St

>> Nanakuli High and Intermediate – 89-980 Nanakuli Ave

>> Pearl City High – 2100 Hookiekie St

>> Waipahu High – 94-1211 Farrington Hwy

>> Brigham Young University Hawaii – 55-220 Kulanui St

>> Castle High – 45-386 Kaneohe Bay Dr

>> Waimanalo Elementary and Intermediate – 41-1330 Kalanianaole Hwy

Hurricane Lane Shelter Locations by Honolulu Star-Advertiser on Scribd