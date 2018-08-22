 U.S. bull market becomes longest in history
Associated Press
August 22, 2018
Updated August 22, 2018 11:38am
  • Wall Street ended mixed today, with the Nasdaq gaining on the strength of tech stocks. The S&P 500 was little changed as it marked its longest bull-market run.
    Trader Michael Milano works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange today. Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street as the U.S. market has reached its longest-ever bull run.

NEW YORK >> The bull market in U.S. stocks has set a record for longevity.

The current bull run on Wall Street became the longest in history today at 3,453 days, beating the bull market of the 1990s that ended in the dot-com collapse in 2000.

That’s how long the benchmark S&P 500 index of major U.S. stocks has gone without a drop of 20 percent or more, the traditional definition of a bear market.

Despite its long duration, this bull market actually wasn’t as big in terms of overall gains as the 1990s one.

The S&P 500 edged down 1 point to 2,861.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 88 points, or 0.3 percent, to 25,733. The Nasdaq composite rose 29 points, or 0.4 percent, to 7,889.

