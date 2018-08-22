 Corrections
August 22, 2018 | 80° | Check Traffic

Corrections

Corrections

August 22, 2018
Updated August 22, 2018 12:05am
ADVERTISING

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com

>> A photo of Delton “Wally” Walling saluting during the national anthem at the Freedom Bell Ringing Ceremony at Pearl Harbor ran with a story on the death of Pearl Harbor survivor Ray Emory. Walling was inaccurately identified in the photo caption on Page B7 Tuesday.

>> State Sen. Donna Mercado Kim said she did not help recruit Hawaii Tourism Authority President and Chief Executive Officer George Szigeti as reported in a story on Page B1 Monday.

PREVIOUS STORY
Corrections
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING