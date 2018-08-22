Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com

>> A photo of Delton “Wally” Walling saluting during the national anthem at the Freedom Bell Ringing Ceremony at Pearl Harbor ran with a story on the death of Pearl Harbor survivor Ray Emory. Walling was inaccurately identified in the photo caption on Page B7 Tuesday.

>> State Sen. Donna Mercado Kim said she did not help recruit Hawaii Tourism Authority President and Chief Executive Officer George Szigeti as reported in a story on Page B1 Monday.