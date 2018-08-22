A new leader for troubled HI-EMA

Seven months after accidentally issuing a false ballistic missile alert and undergoing a subsequent leadership shake-up, the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency — tasked with anticipating threats, hazards and disasters — has hired a new executive officer. Luke P. Meyers is a certified emergency manager, most recently working in the Pacific Northwest. He holds a bachelor’s in geography, with a climate emphasis, from the University of Hawaii.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Seven months after accidentally issuing a false ballistic missile alert and undergoing a subsequent leadership shake-up, the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency — tasked with anticipating threats, hazards and disasters — has hired a new executive officer. Luke P. Meyers is a certified emergency manager, most recently working in the Pacific Northwest. He holds a bachelor’s in geography, with a climate emphasis, from the University of Hawaii.

With Lane now fast-approaching and hurricane season with us through November, not to mention lingering lava flow and ongoing cleanups tied to intense spring rains and flooding, Meyers can expect to buckle up for potentially pressure-packed events, starting on Day 1.

City cycling getting easier, safer

Typically temperate weather makes Honolulu ideal for bicycling as an everyday mode of transportation. So, it’s encouraging to see the city’s “Complete Streets” program pedaling forward efforts to make car-clogged streets less of a risk to navigate by bike.

Cycling in the urban core is becoming more common and safe, thanks in part to bikeway upgrades in recent years, such as South King Street’s 2-mile protected bike lane and the two-way bike lanes on McCully Street. Draft concept designs for three proposed bikeway stretches on South King, Punchbowl and Bishop streets will be discussed at a public meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. next Wednesday at the YWCA Laniakea.