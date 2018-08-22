Prepare for worst as storm nears

This is the time when Hawaii folks have their reality check on just how self-reliant island-dwellers need to be.

Hurricanes swirl around the state several times through the long season, but as the archipelago is a small target in a big ocean, people tend to lean on those long odds for comfort.

Suddenly those odds don’t look so long. Hurricane Lane, formerly on a path to drift by to the south, has taken a northerly jog and is coming well within range, perhaps to a direct hit. The signs are clear that this storm is dangerous, with the potential to deliver significant damage, even when downgraded in strength.

After several scares that have fizzled out, many of us have become numb to the warnings, beyond the most superficial preparations: gas, toilet paper, canned goods, filling tubs and jugs with water, or buying it bottled.

The truth is that Hawaii’s isolation almost guarantees its residents will feel the impact more acutely. Note that Kauai, a survivor of multiple hurricanes, suffered a blow from April’s flooding, causing mudslides on a key coastal road from which the island still has not recovered. Bringing in the heavy equipment for clearing the roads is not a simple proposition.

Recovery will be even more difficult if, in a storm, the damage is spread throughout the state, especially if Oahu suffers a blow.

So emergency teams will direct the relief work, but the people who weather the onslaught most successfully will be the ones who have learned to fend for themselves. The less people depend on external aid, the better off they’ll be.

This is why it was good to see the city release on Tuesday a detailed emergency preparedness guide. It was disseminated through the emergency-alerts service hnl.info; that website has it posted for those logging in on their free alerts account. It would be smart to sign up for one now, and download the mobile app.

More information on preparedness is also found at honolulu.gov/dem/getready.html.

Here are a few highlights from those resources:

>> There are those who really need a hand to get through an emergency, and their families need to make proper preparations for them. The disabled need to have a caregiver with them if they are evacuated to a shelter that is not equipped to provide special care.

>> And speaking of emergency shelters: The list of which ones will be opened will be drawn up after there’s a better assessment of impact, possibly later today. Emergency management authorities don’t want to release a list of potential sites so that evacuees won’t show up at one that isn’t staffed and then have to search for the right location, a spokesman said.

So residents should stay informed through news media and official government channels, which will issue that alert.

>> It’s important to prepare an emergency-supplies kit to last about 14 days. Water needs are a gallon per person per day — and half that amount should be drinkable water, the balance for cooking and sanitation.

>> Consider the weight of the nonperishable food in storage. Look for protein bars and shakes, peanut butter and dried fruits and nuts in addition to a limited stock of canned goods.

>> Make sure important documents are assembled and easily accessible, should it be necessary to retrieve on short notice.

>> See that power sources are charged for essential devices, such as cell phones and radios. A hand-crank radio is good to have.

It’s hard to imagine contending with dire circumstances when immediate surroundings seem normal, with light winds, even sunshine. But that’s when it’s most practical to make complex arrangements.

When the skies darken, time will have run out, and managing the aftermath will be much harder than it needs to be. Emergency workers may be overwhelmed, so most islanders should have their own needs in hand.