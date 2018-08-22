 Kelly Marie Tran breaks silence about online harassment
Kelly Marie Tran breaks silence about online harassment

Associated Press
August 22, 2018
August 22, 2018

  ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Kelly Marie Tran arrived at the Oscars, March 4, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Tran broke her silence about online harassment months after deleting her Instagram account.

NEW YORK >> Kelly Marie Tran is breaking her silence about online harassment months after deleting her Instagram account.

In an essay published Tuesday in The New York Times, the “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” actress wrote it “wasn’t their words, it’s that I started to believe them.”

Tran deleted her Instagram account in June.

She wrote the words seemed to confirm what growing up as a woman and a person of color had taught her, that she belonged “in margins and spaces.” She wrote she started blaming herself and felt brainwashed into believing her existence was “limited to the boundaries of another person’s approval.”

Tran wrote she wants to live in a world where people of all races and genders are seen as human beings.

Tran will reprise her role as Rose Tico in next year’s “Star Wars: Episode IX.”

