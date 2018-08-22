Hawaii defeats New York in Little League World Series

Hawaii's Sean Yamaguchi, left, is greeted by teammates after hitting a grand slam off Staten Island's Chris Bedford in the second inning of a baseball game in United States pool play at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday. Hawaii won 10-0 in five innings.
Hawaii's Sean Yamaguchi (15) is greeted by teammates after hitting a grand slam off Staten Island (N.Y.)'s Chris Bedford.
Hawaii's Sean Yamaguchi (15) rounds first behind Staten Island's Gregory Bruno (13) after hitting a grand slam off Staten Island's Chris Bedford. At right, he is greeted by teammates.
Hawaii's Sean Yamaguchi watches his grand slam off Staten Island (N.Y.)'s Chris Bedford.
Staten Island (N.Y.)'s Chris Bedford collects himself as manager Joe Calabrese, right, visits the mound after Hawaii's Sean Yamaguchi (15) hit a grand slam during the second inning.
Staten Island's Chris Bedford (12) delivers in the first inning.
Hawaii's Aukai Kea (23) delivers in the first inning.
Hawaii's Aukai Kea (23) scores on a wild pitch by Staten Island (N.Y.)'s John Calabrese (5) in the fifth inning.
Hawaii's Aukai Kea (23) scores the game-winning run on a wild pitch by Staten Island's John Calabrese, left, in the fifth inning.