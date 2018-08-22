14 Oahu high school football games postponed

Hurricane Lane has already ripped through the Hawaii high school football season.

All games in any sport scheduled for the next five days — including 14 varsity football games on Oahu on Friday and Saturday — have been postponed due to the threat of the hurricane, which remained a Category 5 into Tuesday night and headed directly for the island chain.

Next weekend was scheduled to be a bye week, with only seven teams from the OIA and ILH scheduling games. Four of them will take place on the mainland. Kaimuki and McKinley is the only scheduled OIA football game.

“We’re going to do our best,” OIA executive director Ray Fujino said. “We have a bye next week, but a lot of teams are traveling. We’ll try to make up what we can. It’s one of those years.”

Mililani, Damien, Campbell and Kapolei are all scheduled to play games on the mainland on Aug. 31. ‘Iolani hosts Clackamas (Ore.) at Kozuki Stadium at 3:15 p.m. on Aug. 31.

Four of the six football games pitting ILH teams against OIA teams have been canceled due to scheduling conflicts and will not be made up. Division II St. Francis still hopes to play Kaiser next week with both teams scheduled to be off. Open Division teams Punahou and Farrington, who were scheduled to play Friday, both have a bye next week.

Five OIA vs. OIA games will likely be moved to next week, but games pitting Kapolei against Kahuku, Campbell against Waianae and McKinley against Pearl City cannot because of scheduling conflicts.

Kahuku coach Sterling Carvalho, whose team was scheduled to host the Hurricanes on Friday, was a senior playing football for Kauai when Hurricane Iniki hit in 1992.

“My senior year, our very first game, my mom woke us up at 4-something in the morning and said Hurricane Iniki is coming. It’s deva vu again,” Carvalho said. “When this hurricane hit us, we weren’t the same. People were out for months, people had to take care of their families. I sympathize with all the teams, but what we experienced then was a disaster. Like the governor says, we’re preparing for the worst and hoping for the best.”

That school year, the KIF football season was pushed back to January.

“Things were never the same for our team,” Carvalho said. “Iniki wiped out the whole island. Coco Palms is not even the same.”

The announcement from the Department of Education postponing all games through Sunday came during school hours at Kahuku.

“We can’t have meetings. We can’t lift. Of course, we can’t practice,” Carvalho said.

Longtime Punahou coach Kale Ane said the Buffanblu practiced on Tuesday. So did ‘Iolani.

“We’re going to try and get in practice before the weather turns bad,” said ‘Iolani coach Wendell Look, whose eighth-ranked Raiders were scheduled to play at Moanalua on Friday. “You have to use this as something in a positive light and teach them a little, but that this is what real life is about. Sometimes, football is just a game. You’ve got other things more important sometimes to worry about.”

Veteran Saint Louis coach Cal Lee’s top-ranked Crusaders were scheduled to play at No. 3 Mililani on Saturday.

The Crusaders had a game at Mililani scheduled to open the 2014 season pushed back a week because of the threat of Hurricane Iselle.

In 2016, the Crusaders opened the season in Mililani and played a quarter before the power went out, forcing the game to be canceled.

Lee isn’t in favor of the idea of possibly rescheduling games on Monday.

“How can you practice? Without practice, it’s a wash,” Lee said. “The game’s over.”

He added: “These games don’t count (for the OIA against the ILH), so why would you play the game?”

STATUS OF POSTPONED GAMES

FRIDAY

>> Kapolei at Kahuku

>> Punahou at Farrington

>> ‘Iolani at Moanalua (will not be made up)

>> Castle at Waipahu (likely moved to next week)

>> Damien at Aiea (will not be made up)

>> St. Francis at Kaiser

>> Leilehua at Nanakuli (moved to Aug. 31)

>> Kailua at Radford (likely moved to next week)

SATURDAY

>> Saint Louis at Mililani (will not be made up)

>> Campbell at Waianae

>> Waialua vs. Kalaheo at Kailua (likely moved to next week)

>> Pearl City vs. McKinley at Roosevelt

>> Kaimuki vs. Pac-Five at Farrington (will not be made up)

>> Roosevelt vs. Kalani at Kaiser (likely moved to next week)

