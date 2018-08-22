 PacWest men’s soccer poll released
Star-Advertiser staff
August 22, 2018
The PacificWest Conference preseason poll released Tuesday has Hawaii Pacific to finish sixth, Chaminade eighth and UH Hilo 12th.

Hawaii Pacific received 80 points, after finishing the 2017 season in ninth place with a record of 6-8-3. Chaminade received 51 points, giving the Silverswords their highest ranking in the preseason poll since the conference expanded in 2011. The Silverswords finished in 11th in the 2017 season with a record of 2-9-2. UH Hilo received 24 points after finishing in last place last season with a record of 2-14.

Point Loma, which finished last season in second place, ranked first with nine of the 12 first-place votes and a total of 141 points.

The season starts for UH Hilo on Sept. 11 at Western Washington. Chaminade goes to Atherton field in Kaneohe to face Hawaii Pacific on Sept. 1.

