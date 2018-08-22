Wahine soccer canceled, volleyball still on

The University of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine soccer matches this week have been canceled due to the potential threat of Hurricane Lane, but the weekend’s volleyball tournament remains as scheduled, the school announced Tuesday morning.

However, the UH athletic department said it is monitoring the situation and will provide information on hawaiiathletics.com.

The Montana and Arizona State women’s soccer teams notified UH that they would not travel to Hawaii, forcing the cancellation of this week’s Rainbow Wahine Soccer Invitational.

The Rainbow Wahine were scheduled to host the Grizzlies today and the Sun Devils on Friday at the Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

“I think they’re disappointed. They were very, very excited to play,” UH coach Michele Nagamine said of her players. “Even though (Wednesday) would have been our third game in less than a week, they were excited to kind of continue our momentum from last week, this past Sunday’s game (a 1-0 overtime win over Bowling Green), into this week.”

“You know, we’re rolling with it and although we know these games would have helped us to prepare, it does give us a little bit more time to recover. And we’ll come back strong against two opponents next week (at) Saint Mary’s and University of the Pacific.”

As of Tuesday morning, UH said this week’s Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine Classic women’s volleyball tournament will remain as scheduled. The three-day event is scheduled to run Friday through Sunday at the Stan Sheriff Center, featuring UH, Gonzaga, Kansas State and UCLA.