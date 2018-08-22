Hurricane Lane weakens slightly as it approaches isles

Hurricane Lane now a strong Category 4 with an increasing chance of affecting Hawaii.
CENTRAL PACIFIC HURRICANE CENTER
The 5-day forecast track for Hurricane Lane as of 5 a.m. today.
Hurricane Lane weakened slightly overnight but continues its march toward the islands.
Clocking in with maximum sustained winds of 155 mph, Lane was located around 315 miles south of Kailua-Kona and 460 miles south-southeast from Honolulu and was headed west-northwest at 9 mph at 5 a.m., according to the Central Pacific Hurricane Center.
A hurricane warning is in effect for Hawaii and Maui counties while a hurricane watch is in effect for Oahu and Kauai.
A hurricane warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area. A warning is typically issued 36 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous. Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion.
A hurricane watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area. A watch is typically issued 48 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous.
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 40 miles from Lane’s center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles.
Longtime Hawaii residents recalled a devastating 1992 hurricane as they prepared for Hurricane Lane.
Kauai resident Mike Miranda was 12 when Hurricane Iniki devastated the island 26 years ago. “A lot of people are comparing the similarities between Iniki and Lane,” he said.
Iniki’s turn into the islands was sudden, he recalled.
“I remember how very little rain fell. But I remember the wind being the strongest force of nature I’ve ever witnessed and probably the scariest sounds I’ve ever heard in my life,” he said.
Utility poles were down all over the island, and his 7th-grade classes were held in Army tents for several months.
Miranda said his family is used to preparing for hurricane season.
“A lot of people who moved here and never experienced a hurricane. They’re the ones rushing to the store,” he said.
The Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale for Hawaii is a 1 to 5 categorization based on the hurricane’s intensity.
>> Tropical Storm: winds 39-73 mph
>> Category 1: winds 74-95 mph
>> Category 2: winds 96-110 mph
>> Category 3: winds 111-129 mph
>> Category 4: winds 130-156 mph
>> Category 5: winds 157 mph and up
The Associated Press contributed to this report.