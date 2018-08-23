Major thoroughfares on Oahu, Big Isle, Kauai closing due to Lane

In preparation for Hurricane Lane, state officials will close the left lanes of the H-3 freeway this morning for staging, while Pali Highway on Oahu and Kuhio Highway on Kauai’s North Shore will close tonight out of an abundance of caution.

Hawaii Department of Transportation announced the following:

>> The left lanes of the H-3 will be closed in both directions at the Harano Tunnels starting at 9 a.m. today.

>> On Oahu, the Pali Highway, Kailua-bound, will be closed at Nuuanu Pali Drive starting at 8 p.m. until the storm passes and the road is assessed for potential rockfall threats.

>> On Kauai, Kuhio Highway between Wainiha and Waikoko will be closed after the 11 p.m. convoy tonight. Limited local access will resume after crews assess the slope for potential storm damage.

In addition, contraflow lanes on all isles, including the Zipper lane, will not be open today and Friday.

On the Big Island, Bayfront Highway (Highway 19) in Hilo has been closed since 9:15 p.m. Wednesday due to ponding on the road. A landslide occurred at Highway 19 near Honomu at mile 13 early this morning, While passable as of 7:30 a.m., Hawaii County Civil Defense recommends motorists avoid unnecessary travel. Hana Highway by Waikamoi at mile 10 is blocked due to a fallen tree.

The HDOT Highways Division urges the public to stay off roads during the anticipated arrival of high winds, heavy rains and storm surge, as well as avoid unnecessary travel on coastal roads and roads prone to flooding or landslides. The Free Service Patrol will not be running on Oahu leading up to Hurricane Lane.

Updates are available on HDOT’s Hurricane Lane website and social media channels.