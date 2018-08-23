Tips for pet owners evacuating to shelters ahead of Lane

The Hawaiian Humane Society offers tips for those bringing pets to evacuation shelters, which opened at 10 a.m. this morning on Oahu due to Hurricane Lane.

All 20 shelters on Oahu are pet-friendly.

Pet owners evacuating to an emergency shelter should bring a crate or carrier larger enough to accommodate their animal comfortably. There should be one crate or carrier per pet.

Humane Society spokeswoman Suzy Tam said evacuees without one will not likely be turned away, but that pets need to be secured in some way.

“They won’t be turned away, but [pets] need to be secured,” said Tam. “We suggest they check in with the shelter care manager, as it may differ from shelter to shelter.”

Pet owners should also bring a 14-day supply of food and water in sealed containers for the animal, a leash and collar with updated ID and license tags, bedding, towels, toys, treats, food and water bowls and medications.

Other items to consider bringing include a can opener, grooming and cleaning supplies, as well as vaccine records, veterinary information, photographs of the pet and a first aid kit. Cat owners should bring litter in sealed containers and a litter pan.

“We encourage all pet owners to have a plan in the event of a major disaster or emergency,” the Humane Society said in a news release. “In the event of an evacuation, owners should know the location of their nearest emergency shelter. All City shelters allow people to be housed with their pets.”

The Hawaiian Humane Society also said it is a designated first responder and partner of the Department of Emergency Management. Its volunteers help staff shelters as a public service. More volunteers are still needed for West Oahu shelters, according to Tam. Interested volunteers can send an email volunteer@hawaiianhumane.org.

The list of shelters statewide includes at least two — Kealakehe and Waikoloa — that are pet-friendly on the Big Island. The Society also offers a downloadable brochure on disaster readiness for pets with more information.