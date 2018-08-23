 Water main break blocks all 3 lanes of Kamehameha Highway in Aiea heading west
By Star-Advertiser staff
August 23, 2018
Updated August 23, 2018 4:03pm
Three lanes of Kamehameha Highway heading west between Honomanu Street and Kihale Street are blocked due to a water main break.

The Honolulu Police Department sent the alert at 3:35 p.m. today.

Board of Water Supply crews are responding to the main break located near Boston’s Pizza in Aiea where it also broke on Wednesday.

Traffic is being diverted onto Honomanu Street. Expect delays in the area and use alternate routes.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

