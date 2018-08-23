Some shopping malls closing early due to Hurricane Lane

Windward Mall will be closed today, while Pearlridge Center will close at 3 p.m., due to the impending arrival of Hurricane Lane on Oahu. Ka Makana Ali‘i in Kapolei will close at 6 p.m. today and plans to reopen Sunday.

Pearlridge Center in Aiea said it will officially close at 3 p.m. today, and plans to reopen Saturday at 10 a.m.

“The Pearlridge Center management team has been and will continue to closely monitor Hurricane Lane for potential impact areas on Oahu until the threat has passed,” said the center in a news release. “The safety of our customers and tenants is our top priority.”

Windward Mall in Kaneohe posted the closure online as well as on Instagram, saying that safety was a top priority.

“Due to Hurricane Lane, we will be closed Thursday, August 23 until it is safe to reopen. We will update our website with additional information as it becomes available.”

The movie theater, Regal Windward Stadium 10 at Windward Mall, however, remains open.

Ka Makana Ali‘i in Kapolei will remain open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today but then will close until Sunday morning, pending weather conditions.

While the malls may be closed, individual tenants may still be open. Some malls and shopping centers may also remain open, while individual tenants decide to close. Customers are encouraged to contact individual stores, restaurants and entertainment venues for information on openings and closures due to Hurricane Lane.

Ala Moana Center, Kahala Mall and the Royal Hawaiian Center in Waikiki are expected to be open regular hours today, with no announcements of closures.