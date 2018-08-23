Queen’s CEO Ushijima set to retire in 2020

Art Ushijima, president and CEO of The Queen’s Health Systems, said Wednesday he will retire in January 2020 after nearly 30 years on the job.

“The most rewarding achievement of my time at Queen’s has been working alongside our top health care professionals to advance our shared vision for Hawaii,” Ushijima, 70, said in a statement. “With all the innovations implemented and transformations we’ve overseen, our singular goal has remained the same: A healthy and well cared-for community.”

Queen’s board of trustees has established a search committee and hired talent consulting firm Korn Ferry to begin the process to select the next CEO.

Ushijima said he feels this is the right time for the organization to transition with fresh approaches and perspectives. Upon his retirement, Ushijima said he looks forward to spending time traveling with his wife, Ruth.

“Queen’s has grown tremendously under Art’s leadership, adding new services, programs, and hospitals to ensure it serves the community with excellence and care,” said Jenai Wall, chairwoman of the board for The Queen’s Health Systems. “But perhaps what is most impressive is Art’s unending commitment to support the mission of the King and Queen and bring it to life in so many meaningful ways.”

The mission of Queen Emma and King Kamehameha IV is to improve the well-being of Native Hawaiians and all of the people of Hawaii.

“The board of trustees is committed to ensuring Queen’s will continue to evolve and grow while serving as a pillar of health and outstanding patient care in our community,” Wall said. “The new CEO will be selected and on-boarded with a goal of continuing — and building upon — the remarkable legacy of our ali’i founders.”