Kauai still recovering from last storm

If the traffic congestion and hurricane-prep crowds around town have seemed difficult, think of the folks on Kauai’s north shore. Already, routing in and out on Kuhio Highway is limited to a scheduled convoy of cars on the one open lane. Compound that with the need to buy those specialized supplies to secure homes, and it’s not a pretty picture.

On Wednesday and only that day, one additional round trip was wedged into the schedule at 6 a.m.

Let’s still hold out hope that Hurricane Lane’s damage will be limited — and that on Kauai, crews can get back to clearing the highway, scheduled to fully reopen in October.

UH community colleges rated a bargain

For a lot of Hawaii families, getting higher education from the community college system may be a better bargain than they realized.

At least WalletHub, the personal finance website, has concluded as much. Based on WalletHub’s individual school ratings, enrollment, costs and other factors, the University of Hawaii’s community colleges collectively rate 15th in the nation.

Undoubtedly, the success of the Hawaii Promise scholarship program has played a part. So kudos to leaders for making that a permanent offering. Isle students need to know of options close to home.