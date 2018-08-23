Air-dry Hearty Clay magnets/pins

Keiki can create unique gifts or decorations by pressing air-dry Hearty modeling clay into molds or cutting out shapes with cookie cutters to make magnets or pins to wear.

The clay dries overnight and is very lightweight. Kids can use acrylic paints to decorate their creations. Glue a magnet or pin to the back of the project.

Supplies

>> White Hearty modeling clay

>> Plastic soap or candy molds or cookie cutters

>> Paper towels

>> Acrylic paints

>> Acrylic glaze

>> Small paint brush

>> Sharp scissors

>> Button magnets or pin backs

>> Glue gun with glue, but adult supervision is needed

Note: If you use candy molds, do not use for candy making after using for clay.

Instructions

1. Roll a small piece of white modeling clay into a ball or flatten clay if you are using a cookie cutter.

2. Place ball inside soap mold and press to fill mold shape. Let clay sit for a few minutes and then pop out the shape from the mold. If using a cookie cutter, press cutter on flattened clay and pull away excess clay from the edge of the shape. Pop clay out of cutter.

3. Trim off excess clay with a sharp scissors.

4. Place shapes on paper towel and let dry overnight.

5. Use acrylic paints to paint the dried clay pieces. Let dry. Add a coating of acrylic glaze, let dry.

6. Glue button magnets or pin backs behind the painted clay pieces.