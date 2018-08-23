Family fare

>> Play Morning: 10 a.m. Aug. 23, Kapolei Public Library. Independent playtime for toddlers and preschoolers to experiment with educational toys and socialize with other keiki. Free. Info: 693-7050.

>> Preschool storytime: 10:15 a.m. Aug. 23, Waimanalo Public Library. Free. Info: 259-2610.

>> Books-to-Movies Showing — “Peter Rabbit”: 2:30 p.m. Aug. 23, Mililani Public Library. This PG-rated film is based on Beatrix Potter’s classic tale. Free. Info: 627-7470.

>> Game and Puzzle Day: 3 p.m. Aug. 23, Waikiki-Kapahulu Public Library. Selections for adults and keiki (over age 5) include Chutes and Ladders, Candyland, Uno, Jenga, Twister, Monopoly, Scrabble, Apples to Apples and more. Free. Info: 733-8488.

>> Game night: 5 p.m. Aug. 23, Wahiawa Public Library. Free play of new and classic board games. Free. Info: 622-6345.

>> Family storytime: 6:30 p.m. Aug. 23, Liliha Public Library, with “The Wandering Reader” Sandra Taga. Free. Info: 587-7577.

>> Toddler Time: 10 a.m. Aug. 24, Waialua Public Library. Songs, stories, lap rhymes and rhythm activities for preschoolers and younger. Free. Info: 637-8286.

>> Keiki playtime: 10:30 a.m. Aug. 24, Nanakuli Public Library. For ages 3 to 5. Free. Info: 668-5844.

>> Amazing Comic Con ALOHA: 3 to 8 p.m. Aug. 24; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 25; and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 26, Hawaii Convention Center. The sixth annual event showcases special guests and local talent in comics, art and cosplay. Tickets start at $25. Info: amazingcomiccon.com.

>> “Filipino Folktales & Fables”: 7 p.m. Aug. 24 and 4:30 p.m. Aug. 25, Tenney Theater, The Cathedral of Saint Andrew, 229 Queen Emma Square. Honolulu Theatre for Youth’s production celebrates cultural traditions of the Philippines and includes a story about standing up to bullies. For ages 6 and older. Additional shows through Sept. 22. Info: 839-9885, htyweb.org.

>> Kailua Shorebreak Classic: Aug. 25, Kalama Beach Park, Kailua. The 14th annual amateur surf competition for keiki ages 2 through 16 honors the memory of professional surfers and watermen Peter Miller, Jason Bogle, David Aluli and Jeff Barbieto. Also, $1 raffle tickets will be sold throughout the day to benefit select nonprofit organizations. Info: kailuashorebreakclassic.com.

>> Hawaiian Humane Society’s Paws on the Path Hiking Club — Ehukai (Sunset) Pillbox Trail: Beginners-level hike, 8:45 a.m. Aug. 25; meet 8:30 a.m. Dogs must be leashed. Park in the front parking lot of Sunset Beach Elementary School or find street parking. Free. Info: 356-2222, hawaiianhumane.org/pawsonthepath.

>> Family storytime: 10 a.m. Aug. 25, Waialua Public Library, followed by craft activity. Free. Info: 637-8286.

>> Children’s storytime: 10:30 a.m. Aug. 25, Hawaii State Library. For ages 3 and older. Free. Info: 586-3510.

>> Disney VoluntEARS Storytime: 10:30 a.m. Aug. 25, Kapolei Public Library. Disney Aulani volunteers read stories and lead a make-and-take craft activity. Free. Info: 693-7050.

>> Lego Club: 11:30 a.m. Aug. 25, Hawaii State Library, Edna Allyn Room for Children. Free play with Lego bricks for ages 5 to 12. Register at the Children’s Register Desk beginning 9 a.m. on event day. Free. Info: 586-3510.

>> “Crafternoon”: 2 p.m. Aug. 25, Nanakuli Public Library. Create washi-tape bookmarks, up-cycled pencil cups and a portfolio document holder. For beginners and experts ages 13 and older. Free. Info: 668-5844.

>> Painting workshop: 2:30 to 4 p.m. Aug. 25, Art Explorium, 1142 Koko Head Ave., for ages 5 and older. Cost: $15. Register: 312-4316, artexplorium.org.

>> Bon dances: Aug. 25

• Kapahulu Center, 6 to 10 p.m., 3410 Campbell Ave., with food booths, crafts and keiki activities from 4 p.m. Info: 737-1748.

• Nichiren Mission of Hawaii, 6 to 9 p.m., 33 Pulelehua Way, Nuuanu; food booths open 5 p.m. Free parking at Toho No Hikari Hawaii Church and shuttle service from 4 to 10 p.m. Info: 595-3517.

• Aiea Hongwanji Mission, 7 p.m., 99-186 Puakala St., with service at 6 p.m. Info: 487-2626.

>> Malama Manoa’s Urban Garden Tour: 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 26 at various locations including a home garden with vegetables, fruit trees, composting, irrigation, honeybees and a chicken); UH Energy House (with examples of gardens from around the world); and a Hawaiian medicinal garden; addresses and parking information will be emailed. Fee: $5 plus tax. Register: eventbrite.com. Info: malamamanoa.org.

>> Dog Day Afternoon: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 26, Spalding House, 2411 Makiki Heights Drive. Features an agility course with tunnels, jumps and a small dog walk; information booths with experts to answer dog-related questions; crafts (charms for dog collars); “pup-up” shops with handmade items and treats; and photos and portraits by illustrator Druscilla Santiago. Also, dine at Spalding House Cafe with a special pet-inclusive menu; RSVP by calling 237-5255. Dogs must be well-behaved and leashed. Cost: $35, $25 for members. Info: 237-5230, honolulumuseum.org.

>> Sunday Afternoon at the Movies: Free on Aug. 26 at the following public libraries:

• “Wonder Woman,” 1 to 3:30 p.m., Kaimuki. This action-packed superhero movie starring Gal Gadot is rated PG-13. Info: 733-8422.

• “Wonder,” 1 to 4 p.m., Pearl City. The PG-rated film starring Julia Roberts and Jacob Tremblay is based on the bestselling novel about a 10-year-old boy with a facial deformity who enters a mainstream school for the first time. Info: 453-6566.

>> Movie Mondays: 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 27, Salt Lake-Moanalua Public Library. For movie title, contact the library. Free. Info: 831-6831.

>> Lego Mania: 3 p.m. Aug. 27, Pearl City Public Library. Free play for children in grades K through 6. Free. Info: 453-6566.

>> Family Movie — “All Dogs Go To Heaven”: 6 p.m. Aug. 27, Ewa Beach Public Library. This animated film is rated G. Free. Info: 689-1204.

>> Blockbuster Movie Night: 5 p.m. Aug. 28, Wahiawa Public Library. For movie title, contact the library. Suitable for all ages. Free. Info: 622-6345.

>> Survival Skills presentation: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Aug. 28, Kahuku Public & School Library. First responder Adrian Aiu offers tips for handling emergency situations and preparing for the unexpected. Attendees have a chance to win a survival kit. Free. Info: 293-8935.

>> Books-to-Movies showing — “Black Panther”: 2:30 to 5 p.m. Aug. 29, Mililani Public Library. This Marvel superhero action flick starring Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong’o is rated PG-13. Free. Info: 627-7470.

>> Teen craft: 3:30 p.m. Aug. 29, Liliha Public Library. Create a button pin for a school bag or gift. For ages 11 and older. Free. Registration required. Info: 587-7577.

>> Young Adult Wednesday Movies — “Grease”: 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Aug. 29, Kalihi-Palama Public Library. Enjoy a 40th-anniversary screening of the classic PG-rated musical starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton John. Food and drinks welcome. Free. Info: 832-3466.

>> Movie Night! — “Early Man”: 6 p.m. Aug. 29, Kaneohe Public Library. This animated film is rated PG. Free. Info: 233-5676.

>> Builders Night: 6:30 p.m. Aug. 29, Waimanalo Public Library. Enjoy an evening of designing, building and playing with available kits and toys. For budding engineers ages 3 and older. Free. Info: 259-2610.

ONGOING

>> Big Brothers Big Sisters Hawaii’s All-Star Bowl for Kids’ Sake: Ongoing registration for teams, individual participants and sponsors for this benefit event, Sept. 15 and Sept. 22, Aiea Bowl. Teams bowl every three hours and are encouraged to dress in outrageous costumes and create fun team rivalries in a competition to raise funds for local at-risk keiki. Food, refreshments and T-shirts provided. Presented by Alternate Energy. Info: 695-4566, 808ne.ws/2vL4rVf.

>> Honolulu Theatre for Youth’s Primary Players Fall 2018: Ongoing registration for “Tales from Under the Sea,” a program for keiki (ages 7 to 11) to discover the world of theater through games and dramatic exploration. Runs on alternating Saturdays, 9 to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 15 through Dec. 8 at Central Union Church. Application deadline is Sept. 1. Cost: $300, $500 for Fall/Spring combination. Info: 839-9885, ext. 704; htyweb.org.

>> Expedition — Dinosaur: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Sept. 3, Castle Memorial Building at Bishop Museum. The traveling exhibit explores the world of dinosaurs and fossil-hunting in the 19th and early-20th centuries and features a dozen life-sized and animatronic dinosaurs, interactive stations, a research lab and more. Museum admission (for kamaaina): $14.95, $12.95 for ages 65 and older, $10.95 for ages 4 to 17, free for ages 3 and under; an additional $4.95 entry fee is required for this exhibit. Info: bishopmuseum.org/expedition-dinosaur.