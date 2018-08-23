Family Movie Review: ‘The Meg’ a fun shark movie for older kids

SHARE



















“THE MEG”

>> Rated: PG-13 for action/peril, bloody images and some language

>> What it’s about: A great big prehistoric shark takes on Jason Statham.

>> The kid attractor factor: The action-adventure genre will draw older kids and teens.

>> Good lessons/bad lessons: Stay away from the very big shark, and don’t mess with his habitat.

>> Violence: Violent shark attacks and on screen deaths. Nothing too gory.

>> Language: Some swearing

>> Sexuality: None, just flirtation

>> Drugs: Drunkenness

>> Parents advisory: A fun shark movie for older kids and teens — too scary for little ones.