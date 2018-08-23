Have a sleepover with a dinosaur

Sleep with majestic creatures that roamed the planet millions of years ago — from an Albertosaurus to a pair of Velociraptors — at the Dino- SNORES Family Sleepover event Aug. 31 at the Bishop Museum. The dinosaur-themed experience, in which parents and children will have the museum all to themselves, features a dinosaur craft activity, scavenger hunt and gift bag full of dino goodies.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Sleep with majestic creatures that roamed the planet millions of years ago — from an Albertosaurus to a pair of Velociraptors — at the Dino- SNORES Family Sleepover event Aug. 31 at the Bishop Museum. The dinosaur-themed experience, in which parents and children will have the museum all to themselves, features a dinosaur craft activity, scavenger hunt and gift bag full of dino goodies.

“One of the first things the families will do is take a journey back in time through our ‘Dinosaur Prophecy’ planetarium show,” said science educator Jason Foberg. “During this show they will learn about different dinosaurs and what led to their extinction.”

DinoSNORES Family Sleepover Where: Bishop Museum When: 6 p.m. Aug. 31-8 a.m. Sept. 1 Cost: $105-$125. For ages 5-12, each child accompanied by an adult. Info: 847-3511, bishopmuseum.org

Another activity is “Storytime Under the Stars,” where families will hear a story about dinosaurs while on an outdoor observation deck overlooking the museum.

“Perhaps the most exciting moments will come when it is time for bed and families will sleep amongst our many dinosaur friends in ‘Expedition: Dinosaur,’” Foberg said. The exhibit includes a dozen life-sized animatronic dinosaurs.

DinoSNORES also includes a boxed dinner, late-night snack and breakfast, as well as time in Hawaiian Hall and the Science Adventure Center.

The experience allows “families to share in a fun and educational sleepover, where a love for dinosaurs and the museum comes to life,” Foberg said.