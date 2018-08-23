“The Discovery of Ramen: The Asian Hall of Fame”

By Phil Amara and Oliver Chin, illustrated by Juan Calle

Dao, a red panda, guides children Ethan and Emma back in time to discover how ramen was created in Japan and how the noodle soup became popular worldwide. For ages 6-9.

“One of Us is Lying”

By Karen M. McManus

When the creator of a high school gossip app mysteriously dies in front of four high-profile students, all four become suspects. It’s up to them to solve the case. For grades 8 and older.