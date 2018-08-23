Airlines issue travel waivers for passengers

Hawaiian Airlines and other carriers are allowing travel waivers for passengers due to the effect of Hurricane Lane.

Passengers holding tickets for travel on Hawaiian or the airline’s codeshare flights through Sunday will be permitted a one-time reservation change with a change-fee waiver provided that the ticket was issued on or before Tuesday and the affected flight was originally scheduled for travel from Tuesday through Sunday. Changes must be rebooked and ticketed to new flights no later than Sept. 9 with new travel to begin no later than Sept. 9.

In addition, for changes made to new flights on or before Sept. 9, any difference in fares will be waived provided that the change is made in the same compartment, such as coach to coach or first class to first class, and there is no change in origin and destination. For changes made to new flights after Sept. 9, the change fee will be waived but applicable difference in fare will be collected.

All changes must be made by calling Hawaiian’s reservations department at 1-800-367-5320.

In addition, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and Alaska Airlines have issued travel waivers for passengers affected by the hurricane.