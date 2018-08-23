Photos of flooding from Hurricane Lane on Big Island

TIM WRIGHT/SPECIAL TO HONOLULU STAR-ADVERTISER
Hilo's Wailuku River turned into a raging river today as Hurricane Lane delivered heavy rains, road closures and landslides to the Big Island.
TIM WRIGHT/SPECIAL TO HONOLULU STAR-ADVERTISER
Hilo's Bayfront and soccer field was flooded today as Hurricane Lane delivered heavy rains, road closures and landslides to the Big Island.
TIM WRIGHT/SPECIAL TO HONOLULU STAR-ADVERTISER
Hilo's Bayfront and the entry to Wailoa Center was flooded today as Hurricane Lane delivered heavy rains, road closures and landslides to the Big Island.
TIM WRIGHT/SPECIAL TO HONOLULU STAR-ADVERTISER
Hilo's Gilbert Carvalho County Park was flooded today as Hurricane Lane delivered heavy rains, road closures and landslides to the Big Island.
TIM WRIGHT/SPECIAL TO HONOLULU STAR-ADVERTISER
Hilo's Gilbert Carvalho County Park was flooded today as Hurricane Lane delivered heavy rains, road closures and landslides to the Big Island.
TIM WRIGHT/SPECIAL TO HONOLULU STAR-ADVERTISER
Hilo's Gilbert Carvalho County Park was flooded today as Hurricane Lane passed near the Big Island.