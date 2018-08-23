Expect McDonald to get the nod with Cordeiro ready in the bullpen

In two seasons with Nick Rolovich as the University of Hawaii’s head football coach, one constant has been his unpredictability.

In two seasons with Nick Rolovich as the University of Hawaii’s head football coach, one constant has been his unpredictability.

This is, after all, a guy who had that ill-fated onside kick against California in his first game as head coach, the 2016 season opener in Australia.

A man of many eccentricities, you might also remember Rolovich had workers take away the team’s sideline benches during the game against Boise State. And, then there were the times he brought his own homemade trophy for the game with Nevada-Las Vegas and prowled the sidelines against Nevada with a hunting knife in his belt.

In many things Rolovich doesn’t just think outside the box, but well outside the stadium. But, his choice of a starting quarterback for Saturday’s season opener at Colorado State figures to be a decision more from the coaching manual and less by the seat-of-the-pants flight, Cole McDonald.

McDonald and true freshman Chevan Cordeiro were bracketed at first string in the two-deep chart released Wednesday. And, just as it has been since the opening of camp in July, we have been left to guess who would take the first snap come Saturday in the Rockies.

McDonald, a redshirt sophomore, is the most experienced quarterback the Rainbow Warriors have, though the term “experienced” is a bit of a stretch here since he has appeared in all of six Division I games. None of them starts.

Still, with two seasons on campus and the benefit of both spring practice and fall camp this year he has the most time at this level.

That’s something head coaches seem to widely prize when it comes to opening a season, especially on the road.

McDonald’s ability to run is an added asset, especially if Rolovich deigns to stir in some read option.

Let’s be clear here, this is not to rule out seeing Cordeiro in the mix at some point Saturday, only that McDonald is likely to get the start and the first chance to see what he can do with the opportunity.

Recent history has shown that being an opening-game starter doesn’t necessarily mean a long shelf life in that role. Recall that Dru Brown overtook Ikaika Woolsey and Colt Brennan replaced Tyler Graunke in fairly short order.

Cordeiro, the most schooled in the run-and-shoot, arrived amid much promise and has largely looked the part. And, as you would expect, at times, the speed of the college game has been challenging, too.

You can see why Rolovich has chosen to keep the selection unannounced. As a 14-point underdog in the Mountain West Conference opener for both teams, he’d just as soon grab for any gamesmanship edge he can get, real or imagined. And if it forces the Rams, who have a new defensive staff, to scramble a bit, so much the better.

Additionally Rolovich would no doubt like to keep his quarterbacks as fully engaged as possible for the opener and beyond. Though if he hasn’t already informed them of his decision, chances are they and many of their teammates have probably already deciphered it.

You can count on Rolovich to continue to provide the unexpected this season, but few should be surprised if McDonald draws the opening start.

Reach Ferd Lewis at flewis@staradvertiser.com or 529-4820.