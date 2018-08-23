Hawaii trying to salvage tournament without UCLA and Gonzaga

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Shades of 1982 and Hurricane Iwa.

The Pacific volleyball team was on the last plane allowed to land at Honolulu International for a Thanksgiving week series with Hawaii. Instead the schedule was cut in half, with one match played on a Saturday afternoon in Klum Gym during an island-wide rolling blackout.

On Wednesday, it was Hurricane Lane that knocked out the power for the season-opening Hawaiian Airlines Classic with No. 11 UCLA and Gonzaga opting to cancel their flights and remain on the mainland. That decision left Hawaii and Kansas State, which arrived on Tuesday, discussing the playing options based on weather conditions and facility availability.

As of Wednesday night, nothing had been finalized. Officials were continuing to monitor the situation.

UCLA’s cancellation likely ends an impressive streak that had the Bruins and Wahine playing every season since the inception of the Hawaii program in 1974.

Barring the two schools playing in Los Angeles during one of the Wahine’s road trips, the run ends at 44 consecutive years. The Bruins, winners of the last four meetings, lead the series 38-37.

It was not an easy decision for UCLA coach Mike Sealy, the former UH associate head coach.

The Bruins were at Los Angeles International for a 10 a.m. flight “with tickets in hands,” Sealy said in a text message to the Star-Advertiser, “when I decided that there was sufficient uncertainty to not put the team on the flight. It was a big decision for me and I was very conflicted.

“First and foremost, my thoughts are with the people in Hawaii and hope the hurricane passes through without serious damage.”

Sealy said he was very aware of the four-plus decades of history between the two programs and “would love to host (the Wahine) when they come to the mainland,” he texted.

UCLA’s schedule would prohibit a trip out to Hawaii this year. The Wahine make four trips to California for Big West play and could conceivably extend their stay to play at UCLA for the first time since 1990.

Gonzaga, also at the airport on Wednesday, was rerouted to Los Angeles where the Bulldogs will play the Bruins on Saturday and Sunday at the Wooden Center.