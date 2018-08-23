‘Silent Empowerment’ gives voice to victims of abuse

“Silent Empowerment,” a one-day arts event at the Salt at Our Kakaako common space on Saturday, is dedicated to empowering victims of domestic and sexual abuse and preventing violence.

The event, programmed by Hawaii artist Leni Acosta Knight, revolves around a group exhibition of new and existing art work by Knight, Ruben Aira Jr. and William Zwick.

In connection with Knight’s intention that those harmed by domestic and sexual abuse have a “voice,” slam poets Jenn Collotta and Anna Davide will speak out, appearing with performing artists between 5:30 and 8 p.m.

“SILENT EMPOWERMENT”

Art exhibition featuring visual artists, slam poetry, performing artists and vendors >> Where: 691 Auahi St.

>> When: 1 to 9 p.m. Saturday

>> Cost: Free

>> Info: 859-3859

The show also features creations by clothing designer Michelle Thompson of Gypsea Mafia, jewelry designer Jessie Hodge of Simply Anela Creations and contemporary artist Jasmine M. Knight.

Zwick, Aira and Knight are all gallery artists.

Zwick specializes in cast drawing, representational figurative painting and portrait and landscape painting, and also operates Zwick Academy of Fine Art Honolulu. He is an accomplished classical painter, trained at the Florence Academy of Art, and a respected art lecturer.

Aira is a surfboard-carving master artist, who transforms broken and old surfboards into sculpture.

Knight creates symbolistic paintings, combining aspects of realism and abstract expressionism. Her work “is anything but ‘silent.’ It is wrought full of emotions for those who have experienced similar challenges and difficulties in life: loss of identity, loss of self-respect, loss of love and loss of innocence,” said University of Hawaii-West Oahu Title IX Coordinator Beverly Baligad.

Baligad, whose duties at the university include ensuring compliance with federal prohibitions against sexual discrimination and sexual assault, is scheduled to appear at Saturday’s event. A portion of sale proceeds from “Silent Empowerment” will be donated to the University of Hawaii-West Oahu’s Compliance Hui, to strengthen campus awareness and education about domestic and sexual violence.

“The paintings evoke hope, autonomy and faith,” Baligad said, in a statement. “And for individuals who have not experienced those sentiments, the magnificence of each piece will allow them to aesthetically connect with its beauty and wonder.”